'Can Never Forget His Guidance': Shiv Sena UBT Leader Ambadas Danve Remembers Ajit Pawar

Mumbai: Former Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Dane on Wednesday said, "He was not only Dada by name, but he was also Dada by work," while remembering Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who died in an aircraft crash earlier in the day. He also said that he could never forget the guidance he received from Pawar.

"He worked honestly for the development of Maharashtra, for the progress of Maharashtra. I think Ajit Dada's personality has been inspirational to our generation," he added.

Demanding a probe into the matter, he said, "Investigation) should definitely happen, because the departure of a person like Ajit Dada is a very bad thing for Maharashtra...Who was the pilot? How long has he worked? Where was the plane in the last 24 hours. There should be an inquiry into it from a higher level."

Sharad Pawar Rules Out Conspiracy

Notably, NCP–SCP chief and Ajit Pawar's uncle, Sharad Pawar on ruled out any conspiracy surrounding the tragic death. The veteran leader said the crash was purely an accident and should not be given a political conspiracy. "This is an accident, no politics in it," Sharad Pawar said in a video message.