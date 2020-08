Calicut plane crash: Mortal remains of late Captain DV Sathe brought to Air India building in Mumbai

The mortal remains of Captain Deepak Sathe, who was pilot-in-command of the ill-fated Air India Express plane that crashed in Kerala, were brought here in a flight on Sunday afternoon.

The mortal remains were kept at the Air India facility near the Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji international airport for some time.

Sathe's wife Sushma and their son were present.

Pilots, crew of Air India and ground staff paid tributes to the late captain at the airport.