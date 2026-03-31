CAG Flags ₹891 Crore Irregularities & Systemic Deficiencies In Maharashtra, Cites 10,000 Unresolved Audit Queries

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has highlighted serious lapses in Maharashtra’s administrative and financial oversight, pointing to “systemic deficiencies” and possible irregularities amounting to ₹891 crore. | File Pic

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has highlighted serious lapses in Maharashtra’s administrative and financial oversight, pointing to “systemic deficiencies” and possible irregularities amounting to ₹891 crore.

Over 10,000 Audit Queries Left Unanswered

In its report tabled during the recent state budget session, the auditor noted that multiple government departments failed to respond to more than 10,000 audit queries over the past decade, despite repeated follow-ups. A total of 2,408 inspection reports (IRs), containing 10,340 audit observations, remained unresolved as of June 2023.

The report criticised delays in submitting Action Taken Notes (ATNs), warning that such inaction weakens both executive accountability and legislative scrutiny. It stressed that audit observations—ranging from suspected misappropriation and unauthorised expenditure to rule violations—require timely responses and corrective measures, which were largely lacking.

Poor Enforcement Despite ₹891 Crore Objections

A separate audit for 2022–23 raised 2,119 objections involving ₹891.29 crore, but only ₹25.58 crore was recovered during the year, indicating poor enforcement.

Sector-wise data revealed that public works, water supply, sanitation, and roads and bridges accounted for the highest pendency, followed by law and order, environment, and transport sectors. Energy, industry, and IT departments also showed notable backlogs.

The CAG further flagged non-compliance with legislative committees, stating that 117 Action Taken Notes linked to 186 recommendations made between 2010–11 and 2015–16 were still pending across 12 departments as of mid-2023.

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