Cafe Mondegar In Colaba Faces FDA Action Over Serious Hygiene Violations; Licence Suspended

X

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licence of iconic Colaba restaurant Cafe Mondegar after an inspection found serious food safety and hygiene lapses. The action was taken as part of the FDA’s special food-safety drive ahead of Ganeshotsav. Officials flagged concerns over food storage, handling, sanitation and kitchen conditions.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Food Temperature Violations Found

The FDA found that hot food at the restaurant was not being maintained above the required 60°C. Cold storage temperatures were also not being kept below 5°C, raising concerns over food safety. Inspectors also found improper thawing methods and a failure to rapidly cool cooked food as required.

The inspection team was led by FDA chief Tukaram Mundhe. Officials found moisture-related damage to the flooring and an inadequate drainage system near the food preparation area. The conditions created a potential risk of cross-contamination, according to the inspection findings.

Equipment Not Properly Sanitised

The FDA also found that kitchen equipment was not being properly cleaned and sanitised. Poor cleaning practices can increase the risk of contamination and compromise food safety. The findings led the department to suspend the restaurant’s licence.

Cafe Mondegar is one of Colaba’s best-known dining establishments and has long been associated with Mumbai’s heritage food and nightlife scene. The FDA’s action comes amid stepped-up inspections of food businesses across the city ahead of Ganeshotsav. The festival food-safety drive is aimed at ensuring that restaurants and other food establishments comply with prescribed hygiene and safety standards.