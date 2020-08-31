Cabinet Min Yashomati Thakur slams people over viral video of househelp miscalculating Rs.1800

A video of a househelp is currently viral on social media. The househelp fails to understand a calculation of 1800 rupees and argues that 1800 rupees are not equal to 1500 and 300 rupees together.

As the video went viral on social media, netizens mocked the woman for her "argument". However, Congress leader and Maharashtra's Minister for Women & Child Development Department has slammed people for making fun of the woman.

Taking to Facebook, Thakur wrote that instead of ridiculing the woman for her mistake, we should respect such women who work hard and run their home.

A rough translation of Thakur's post in Marathi, reads, "The video of a househelp is currently viral on social media. We should respect these women who work hard and run their home. These women are the backbone of the Indian economy and society. We should not mock her for a mistake in calculation. Mahila Arthik Vikas Mahamandal (MAVIM) conducts programs on financial literacy and now we are taking this incident as a challenge for us. Soon we will start a program to make the financial literacy program broader."

Check out the post here: