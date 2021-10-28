Cabinet approves 17% rise in minimum numbers of corporators in municipal corporations & councils

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday approved an increase in the number of elected members in municipal corporations and municipal councils, except for Mumbai, in view of the exploding population in the state and the need to speed up urban development schemes.

At present, the number of members in the corporation is a minimum of 65 members and a maximum of 175 members. The number of members in the municipal council is a minimum of 17 members and a maximum of 65.

The Chief Minister’s Office in a statement said there is a need to increase the number of members to give due justice to all sectors and to speed up the structural transformation of urban and small urban areas and the solution of civic problems and development plans.

The number of members in municipal corporations and municipal councils is determined on the basis of 2011 census data. However, the census for 2021 was incomplete because of the pandemic.

The minimum number of elected council members in class A municipal councils shall not exceed 40 and the maximum number shall not exceed 75. In B class municipal councils, they shall not exceed 25 and the maximum number shall not exceed 37. In C municipal councils, they shall not exceed 20 and the maximum number shall not exceed 25.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 12:22 AM IST