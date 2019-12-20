CAA protest: ABVP, AIMIM student wing face-off

Aurangabad: Members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act and those from student wing of the AIMIM and others who are opposed to the contentious legislation came face to face at BAM University here on Thursday.
Activists of student wing of the All India Majlis-e- Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Satyashidhak Andolan and other student unions who are opposed to the amended act confronted ABVP members, and asked the police to stop the procession.
This led to a spat between two groups and police had to intervene. Police had detained a few youths for disrupting law and order.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)