CAA protest: ABVP, AIMIM student wing face-off

Aurangabad: Members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act and those from student wing of the AIMIM and others who are opposed to the contentious legislation came face to face at BAM University here on Thursday.

Activists of student wing of the All India Majlis-e- Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Satyashidhak Andolan and other student unions who are opposed to the amended act confronted ABVP members, and asked the police to stop the procession.