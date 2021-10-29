Byculla zoo to reopen on Nov 1 after 7 months

The Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo in Byculla, popularly known as Rani Baug, will reopen from November 1, 9.30 am to 6 pm every day. However, the BMC and zoo management have clarified that the ticket window will close at 4 pm instead of 5.15 pm.

The zoo, which shut down owing to the Covid-19 lockdown on March 25, 2020, has lost a significant amount of revenue during the pandemic. Between March and June 2019, it had collected nearly Rs 1.87 crore through sale of tickets. Prior to the lockdown, during peak season, its revenue collection touched Rs 4.5-Rs 5 lakh per month. However, revenue collected in 2020 up to March 15 was Rs 1.92 lakh.

After 11 months of remaining shut, the zoo reopened on February 15, 2021 but had to shut down again in April owing to the second wave. The reopening has come after a gap of nearly seven months.

A Byculla zoo official said, “The zoo will be reopened while following all Covid-19 norms with proper social distancing and sanitisers at several spots. A public address system will be in place for repeated announcements to avoid overcrowding.” He said the operational timings of the zoo will remain the same for the visitors, between 9.30 am and 6 pm.

Besides other Covid safety protocols like compulsory wearing of face masks, the official said the authorities have appealed to senior citizens, pregnant women and children under five years of age to avoid visiting the zoo or take special care to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 02:48 AM IST