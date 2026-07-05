Byculla Toxic Capsule Case: Accused Fayaz Premji's Police Custody Extended Till July 7 Over Mass Casualty Plot | File Photo

Mumbai: In the case involving the alleged distribution of highly toxic capsules during the ‘Sham-e-Ghariba’ Muharram procession in Byculla, a magistrate’s court has extended the police custody of accused Fayaz Nisar Hussain Premji, 39, till July 7.

Premji Produced Before Court After Remand Expired

The police alleged that Premji distributed capsules containing zinc phosphide, a potent rodenticide, free of cost by falsely claiming they were painkillers and immunity boosters. Investigators suspect that the act was intended to cause mass casualties.

Premji was arrested by the Byculla police on June 27. After his earlier remand expired on Saturday, he was produced before the Mazgaon Magistrate’s Court, where police sought further custody for a detailed investigation.

Iraq & Iran Phone Numbers Found on His Mobile

The police told the court that Premji had stayed at a hotel in Dongri, where materials allegedly linked to the offence were stored and are yet to be verified.

Officials also found two international phone numbers from Iraq and Iran on his mobile phone. Their relevance, along with his email accounts, is being examined.

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During the hearing, Premji allegedly said he wanted to reach the United Nations and send it a message. He also claimed that his intention was “not against the country, but against his own community”.

The police are probing his motive and other aspects of the case.

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