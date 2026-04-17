Byculla Residents Raise Alarm Over Hollow Tree In Padmakar Tukaram Garden Posing Monsoon Risk

Residents of Byculla have raised concerns over a dangerously weakened tree in Padmakar Tukaram Garden that poses a serious risk to public safety, particularly during the upcoming monsoon season. |

Mumbai: Residents of Byculla have raised concerns over a dangerously weakened tree in Padmakar Tukaram Garden that poses a serious risk to public safety, particularly during the upcoming monsoon season.

Aziz Makki, a local resident, said that the tree is hollow from the inside, with only its outer layer intact, making it highly susceptible to collapse.

BMC's Garden Department Informed Multiple Times

The issue has reportedly been brought to the attention of the BMC’s Garden Department in E Ward on multiple occasions, yet no remedial action has been taken so far, said Makki. Residents and parents visiting the cemetery have expressed growing anxiety, fearing that the tree could fall at any time, potentially leading to injury or loss of life, he added .

Residents said that with the monsoon season approaching, the risk is expected to intensify, as heavy rains and strong winds could further weaken the already fragile structure of the tree. Citizens have urged the civic authorities to act promptly to avert a possible disaster and ensure the safety of children and visitors frequenting the area.

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