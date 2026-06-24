By Invitation: Siya Goel's Four Murder Attempts Expose Rising Psychopathic Trends In Middle And Upper-Class Crimes | X

Siya Goel tried 4 times to kill her fiancee and succeeded the fourth time. Such incidents are frequent and when it involves middle and the upper class it gains attention. The reasons for the same will be known after a Psychological Profiling.

The four attempts caught my attention ! Any one persisting in an attempt to murder probably may have latent sociopathic traits. Such guys are prone to either lying , manipulating , stealing , consuming substances, bunking schools and other similar traits during their teens. This may not be visible in a socially controlled set up for long

Such offences are common ! A soft ware engineer in Bangalore killed her mother , sister and father with the assistance of her boyfriend. Among couples, a partner has been killed in many instances again with the help of a new boy friend or a girl friend in recent years.

In many instances the bf or the gf may influence the other to commit a heinous offence. Has the definition of love changed ? ‘I want him /her at any cost’s is the belief. A person with a Psychopathic personality person can influence a partner to commit a grievous offence. Such a partner may be completely under the control of the Psychopath if she/he has no voice, is scared of the guy or shares similar traits.

In my experience a Banking professional killed a child stealthily to grab all the property of his father in law. He was never discovered till he shared with his best friend years later. He was a closeted Psychopath.

Societal Guilt has shifted ! ‘Its ok to harm someone who comes in your way’, is slowly becoming a new norm. This may also be a method of seeking vengeance subconsciously against feudal institutions such as families that have prestige and status as the key sources of family self esteem.

“ Parampara , Pratishta our Anushasan” are the value pillars of such families. Here ‘anushasan’ means blind obedience transacted skilfully as ancestral practices.

In my work many men have shared that they want to kill their girlfriends when they are spurned. They largely have no diagnosable mental illness. A few convince their girlfriends to elope and a minority in all likelihood want to marry their boyfriends and also retain their status and monies from their families through devious ways

I conduct Love, Life and Learning workshops with teenagers. Here , one theme we discuss is , ‘Never Die for a guy’. I am going to change the phrase to ‘Never die or kill for a guy’.