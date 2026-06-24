Mahua Moitra Recalls Suvendu Adhikari’s Support During Difficult Phase, Sparks Political Buzz

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Amid ongoing speculation over internal tensions within the Trinamool Congress (TMC), party MP Mahua Moitra has made remarks praising senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, drawing attention in West Bengal’s political circles.

In an interview with an international media outlet, the Krishnanagar MP reflected on her early political journey and acknowledged the support she received from Adhikari during a challenging period. Moitra recalled that after she was denied a Lok Sabha ticket in 2014, she was deeply disappointed and emotionally distressed.

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According to her, Adhikari reached out at the time and reassured her by saying, “Sister, I am with you,” offering encouragement when she felt disheartened. Moitra also remembered that during the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, when she contested from Karimpur, Adhikari was among the first senior leaders to campaign for her and addressed the constituency’s inaugural public meeting.

Despite recounting those experiences fondly, Moitra clarified that she no longer remains in touch with Adhikari. She added, however, that she has not forgotten the assistance he extended to her during those formative years in politics.

Her comments have generated interest as they come at a time when political developments within the Trinamool Congress continue to attract scrutiny. While analysts see the remarks largely as a recollection of past events, they have also prompted discussions about the evolving dynamics of West Bengal politics.