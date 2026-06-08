Buzz by the Bay: 'Within Minutes, They Killed Everyone,' Says Ex-Blackstone India Chairman Akhil Gupta, Recalls Narrow Escape During Mumbai 26/11 Attacks - VIDEO

Mumbai: Former Blackstone India Chairman Akhil Gupta has revealed about his narrow escape during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, saying a last-minute change in plans saved his life.

While speaking on Buzz by the Bay, Gupta said he was originally scheduled to dine at the Tiffin restaurant inside the Oberoi Hotel on the night of the attacks, but decided to meet colleagues elsewhere after cutting short a workout due to knee pain.

Gupta explained that during his time when he was with Blackstone, Gupta had to change his dinner plans with a client due to his knee pain and rather suggested to meet elsewhere for drinks. "Since I was traveling I went for a gym for 90 minutes but then I finished 30 minutes as my knees started to hurt. So I changed my dinner plans."

He added that they left the area by around 8.30 pm, shortly before terrorists attacked the Oberoi-Trident hotel along with other places in the city, that killed 160 people.

"Within five to ten minutes, they killed everyone at Tiffin. That suddenly shook me up," Gupta said.

Further adding, he added, "I really woke up that day. Anything can happen, and I started to ask myself what’s important in life."

Gupta Calls Himself 'Not Ambitous' But Serendipiuty

During the conversation, Gupta revealed that many opportunities in his life came through 'serendipity' rather than ambition. "If I did not meet Mukesh at Stanford, I would not come to Reliance."

He further added, "I had no CV to be the founding CEO of a Reliance refinery business and oil and gas telecom but Dhirubhai and Mukesh gave that to me," adding that "a lot of things are in my life is not out of ambition, it's just serendipity."

Recalls Struggles At Stanford University

Gupta also spoke on his years of his financial struggles at the Stanford University and surviving on just one meal a day before his friendship with Mukesh Ambani. "I didn’t have the money and I was actually eating only one meal a day till Mukesh Ambani and I got to know each other. He started buying the groceries and I started with the cooking," he said.

Views On Money, Recalls Lessons From Parents

Gupta also spoke on wealth, success and the pursuit of happiness, and said that financial achievement alone cannot bring fulfilment. Recalling lessons from his parents, he said he was taught that while money should never be a constraint in life, it should also never become a person's core value. "My father used to say which means money should never be constrained in your life but money should never become a value in your life either, adding that, "The moment money becomes a value in your life you're in a wrong trajectory."