Buzz By the Bay: Travelling With Baby Is A Task But We Moms Have Superpowers

This week on Buzz By The Bay, we caught up with Anindita Chatterjee, an engineer and marketing head turned travel and mommy influencer. She gets paid to go on holiday as countries and hotels pay her to visit and create content. In 2017, Chatterjee started her Instagram page, @travel.chatter, to give a sneak peek into her exotic holidays while sharing important travel tips.

At 40, she became pregnant and went on a babymoon to Mexico and the Caribbean at six months' pregnancy. Now she trots the globe with her daughter Kiara and encourages moms like her to do the same by giving useful advice. Excerpts from an interview given to Anushka Jagtiani.

You have broken many norms and stereotypes; be it a babymoon or travelling with your one-year-old kid. How does it feel?

I love it because when I travel with Kiara, that bonding is inexplicable. When you are travelling abroad and you are alone with a child, you have to do everything from scratch. From changing diapers to feeding, playing and connecting with the child. Its a different high when you do it in another country. There is no one to help you and trust me, we moms have superpowers.

Do you recommend mothers to leave their comfort zone?

We dont really realise that we underestimate ourselves. But, when you put yourself out of your comfort zone, you realise you can do anything for your baby, anything!

So travel chatter is a fulltime profession for you now?

Yes, travel chatter is my first baby and Kiara is the second. Initially, the page wasn't very active as I had a full-time job then. I am an engineer and an MBA. I have 17 years of work experience. In 2020, I quit my job and have been doing this full-time since then. I am loving the way it has taken off. I have been featured in magazines like Forbes India, Travel and Leisure, and Lonely Planet.

So this is your main source of income now?

A passion becomes a profession when there is a revenue model. Now as a travel influencer, I am being paid to travel and endorse brands. But, trust me I have really worked hard as Instagram itself is a full-time job. I travel alone with Kiara, shoot the reel and then edit it myself. Of course, travel chatter is now making good money. I also tie up with tourism companies and brands. Besides them, hotels and restaurants host me as well.

What inspired you to take a babymoon?

I got pregnant at 40. I was very clear that my babymoon has to be epic because I am probably not having a second child in my 40s. I was firm that if my gynaecologist gives me permission, then there is no stopping me. The main thought process behind this babymoon was that a happy mother makes a happy child.

