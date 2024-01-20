Buzz By The Bay: Poonam Mahajan's Political Journey, Insights On Ram Mandir & Advocacy For Women And Animals

Hosted by Anushka Jagtiani in the vibrant neighborhood of Bandra East, this episode of Buzz by the Bay features the dynamic Member of Parliament, Poonam Mahajan. Known for her impassioned speeches in Parliament, Poonam is a strong advocate for women's rights and animal welfare, carving her own path in politics. Hailing from the esteemed political lineage of her late father, Pramod Mahajan, she has represented the prestigious constituency of North Central Mumbai since 2014.

Reflecting on her father's influential role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, Poonam shares insights into his advice to LK Advani, encouraging a Rath Yatra from Somnath Temple to Ayodhya in 1990. Fondly recalling her childhood participation in the impactful rallies alongside the Rath Yatra, Poonam also discusses the significance of the Ram Mandir inauguration and her personal celebrations in her constituency, involving temple cleaning and Aarti performances.

Beyond her parliamentary duties, Poonam sheds light on her advocacy in Parliament, addressing issues like animal welfare and triple talaq. Expressing her firm stance on the suspension of 146 MPs due to disrespectful behavior, she delves into the Congress party's position on the Ram Mandir and their decision to abstain from the Pran Pratishtha.

Highlighting her commitment to constituency development, Poonam talks about initiatives such as slum redevelopment and the establishment of women's empowerment groups. Drawing on political lessons from her late father, she concludes with a powerful message for the youth of India, encapsulating her wealth of experience in the political landscape.

Watch the complete interview here: