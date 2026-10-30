Businessman Attempts To Rob Kurla Jewellery Shop With Fake Pistol To Repay ₹15 Lakh Debt, Arrested | representative pic

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a businessman allegedly attempted to rob a jewellery shop in Kurla by threatening the shop owner with a fake pistol, reportedly to repay a debt of Rs 15 lakh incurred due to heavy losses in his business. The incident took place in broad daylight on Friday, but a vigilant police constable attached to the Anti-Terrorism Cell (ATC), who was on patrol, foiled the robbery attempt by swiftly overpowering the accused.

Accused Allegedly Planned Robbery To Repay ₹15 Lakh Debt

The accused has been identified as Maj Javed Sayyed (30), a leather businessman residing at Fakhar Manzil, near Noor Hospital, Kurla (West). During preliminary interrogation, police found that he had suffered substantial losses in his business and had borrowed around Rs 15 lakh from his relatives. As pressure from lenders reportedly mounted, he allegedly decided to commit the robbery to repay the debt.

The incident occurred at around noon on Friday at Bhavani Jewellers, a gold and silver jewellery shop located on Sonapur Lane in Bail Bazar, Kurla (West). Sayyed allegedly entered the shop and pointed a fake pistol at the shopkeeper. Taken by surprise, the shop owner and employees raised an alarm, attracting the attention of people in the vicinity.

Alert ATC Constable Overpowers Accused After Scuffle

Meanwhile, Police Constable Gupta, attached to the ATC team of Vinoba Bhave Nagar police station, was patrolling the area. Hearing the commotion, he immediately rushed towards the shop and confronted the accused. Gupta attempted to overpower Sayyed and snatch the pistol from his hand. A scuffle ensued during which the accused sustained minor injuries.

On receiving information about the incident, Senior Police Inspector Amit Tad rushed to the spot along with his team. The police detained the accused and seized the fake pistol from his possession.

After receiving preliminary treatment at Bhabha Hospital, the accused was booked for attempted robbery and arrested. Senior Police Inspector Amit Tad confirmed the arrest and said that further investigation is being carried out by the Vinoba Bhave Nagar police.

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