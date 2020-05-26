In Mira Road, MBMC-appointed contractors spare no trees while concretising roads in the city

From cleaner air to clearer water, the coronavirus lockdown across the world appears to have had a number of positive effects on the environment.

However, in Mira Road the scenario paints a contrasting picture, again due to human intervention. Thanks to the mindless construction by roadwork contractors deputed by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), trees are literally found buried under piles of concrete at various locations across the city.

MBMC’s Tree Authority officials have blamed their counterparts in the public works department for the blunder.