Burglars Loot ₹5.5 Lakh Silver Mask, Shiva Linga Cover From Historic Vireshwar Temple In Khopoli | AI

Navi Mumbai: Unidentified burglars broke into the historic Vireshwar Temple in Upper Khopoli during the early hours of Saturday and decamped with an 11-kg silver face mask along with the silver cladding fitted on the Shiva Linga, collectively valued at around Rs 5.5 lakh. Khopoli police have registered a case and launched a search for the culprits.

Theft Occurred in Early Hours

According to the police, the theft took place between 2 am and 3 am on July 19. The accused allegedly broke open the lock of the temple's rear entrance using a tool, forced open the inner door and entered the sanctum sanctorum. They then removed the silver face mask and the silver covering installed on the Shiva Linga before fleeing with the valuables.

The complaint was lodged by temple caretaker Kishor Chander Shigwan (56), a resident of Upper Khopoli. Based on his complaint, Khopoli Police registered crime under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to house-breaking by night and theft.

Meticulously Planned Heist

Police suspect the thieves had been hiding within the temple premises for several hours before carrying out the burglary, indicating that the crime may have been meticulously planned. A team from the Raigad Local Crime Branch, along with fingerprint experts, visited the temple to collect forensic evidence. The entire incident was captured on the temple's CCTV cameras, and investigators are examining the footage to identify the accused and trace their movements before and after the theft.

The Vireshwar Temple, believed to date back to the Maratha era and later patronised during the Peshwa period, is one of Khopoli's oldest and most revered shrines. The silver covering adorning the Shiva Linga had been installed after a religious consecration ceremony and is considered sacred by devotees.

"Prima facie, the accused appear to have carried out a well-planned theft. We are analysing CCTV footage, collecting forensic evidence and pursuing all technical and local intelligence leads. We are confident that those involved will be identified and arrested soon," said Police Inspector Sachin Hire of Khopoli Police Station.

The investigation is being conducted by Police Sub-Inspector Jagtap under the supervision of Sub-Divisional Police Officer Rahul Gaikwad.

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