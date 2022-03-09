Bureaucratic Reshuffle: Maharashtra Govt appoints AS Limaye as additional chief secretary of home department

Days after IAS officer of 1986 batch Manukuamr Srivastava's appointment as the Chief Secretary, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday appointed AS Limaye, IAS of 1989 batch as the new additional chief secretary of home department. Limaye replaces Srivastava who was holding the post till his appointment as the Chief Secretary.

Dr Sanjay Chahande, IAS (1988) has been posted as the additional chief secretary (AR & OM) in the general administration department. SA Tagade, IAS (1993) will be the new principal secretary (A&S) in the home department.

The state government has removed Abha Shukla, IAS (1993) as the principal secretary of information technology department and posted as principal secretary in the social justice and special assistance department.

Days after the commencement of Belapur-Mumbai water taxi, the government has shifted Maharashtra Maritime Board CEO Amit Saini, IAS (2007) and appointed as the joint secretary in the Chief Secretary’s office.

RS Jagtap, IAS (2008), Commissioner, State Common Entrance Exam Cell has been posted as DG, Maharashtra Energy Development Agency, Pune,

Vivek Bhimanwar, IAS (2009), who is joint secretary in information technology department, will be new MD of M S Horticulture and Drugs Plant, Pune.

Rahul Dwivedi, IAS (2010) Project Director, Samgra Siksha Abhyian has been posted as Joint Commissioner, Sales Tax, Mumbai and Gangatharan D, IAS (2013), who is deputy secretary in the Chief Secretary’s office has been posted as the Nashik District Collector.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 08:19 PM IST