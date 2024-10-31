Bureau Of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) Grants Exemption To Sabarimala Pilgrims, Allowing Them To Carry Coconuts On Flights For Temple Rituals During Mandala Season

BCAS allows pilgrims flying to Kerala for Sabarimala to carry coconuts in cabin baggage for temple rituals, easing travel for devotees | File Photo

Mumbai: The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has granted a rare exemption for the Sabarimala pilgrimage, allowing pilgrims flying to Kerala to carry coconuts in their cabin baggage for temple rituals. Despite coconuts typically being classified as flammable items, this special dispensation will be in effect from mid-November through January 20, 2025, in alignment with the Sabarimala's Mandala pilgrimage season.

FPJ exclusively accessed the BCAS official Memorandum where the BCAS specifically mentioned that coconuts for temple rituals will only be allowed in the cabin after undergoing the requisite X-ray, Explosive Trace Detector (ETD) screening, and physical checks.

The Sabarimala temple in Kerala's Pathanamthitta is set to open on November 16 for its two-month pilgrimage of the annual Mandala- Makaravilakku season. Devotees often carry a simple cloth bag of offerings, called 'irumudi kettu,' when they visit Sabarimala. Generally, Irumudi Kettu, prepared as part of the Kettunirakal ritual, contains ghee-filled coconuts and other coconuts meant to be broken at various holy sites along the pilgrimage route.

The decision to allow coconuts aims to facilitate smoother travel for pilgrims, who heavily rely on air transport to reach Kerala during this busy season.

BCAS clarified that this special permission is temporary and strictly applicable only for the Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season.For devotees, carrying the Irumudi Kettu is an essential part of the pilgrimage; only those bearing it are permitted to ascend the sacred 18 steps to the temple’s sanctum sanctorum, while others must take an alternative path.

This year, with the relaxation in rules, the Civil Aviation Ministry aims to make the spiritual journey more accessible and convenient for the thousands of pilgrims who will embark on the pilgrimage to the Sabarimala hill shrine.

Coconuts and coconut products are subject to strict regulations in air travel due to their combustibility. Whole coconuts and copra (dried coconut) are classified as a Class 4 cargo risk, as dry coconut or copra is a highly flammable item not permitted even in checked baggage. Copra, used to produce coconut oil, can ignite from a single spark and may emit flammable gases when in contact with water.

Different airlines enforce their specific policies regarding the transportation of coconuts. For example, SpiceJet Airlines allows coconuts in checked baggage if cut into smaller pieces, while retail-packed coconut products are generally permitted internationally. However, broken coconut pieces, such as temple prasada, are best packed in checked luggage. If coconut products are found in cabin baggage, security may require passengers to leave them in designated glass boxes at security gates due to their restricted status.