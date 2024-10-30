Bureau Of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) Launches Comprehensive 'Bomb Threat Contingency Plan' (BTCP) To Tackle Surge In Digital Bomb Threats

BCAS announces the launch of a comprehensive Bomb Threat Contingency Plan (BTCP) to combat the rise in digital bomb threats against Indian airlines and airports | Representational Image

Mumbai: In response to a sharp increase in bomb threat hoaxes targeting Indian airlines and airports, with over 350 incidents reported recently,the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has rolled out a Bomb Threat Contingency Plan(BTCP) in which An advanced layered security and emergency operation protocol across all major airports. This protocol is designed to swiftly analyze and neutralize digital threats based on their severity, responding effectively to the alarming trend of threats proliferating through social media and online platforms.

According to reliable sources, the new plan is structured to more effectively distinguish between credible threats and hoaxes. Under the revised Bomb Threat Contingency Plan(BTCP),the process now begins with an immediate review of flight details upon receiving a threat. This initial check focuses on identifying any VIP or VVIP passengers, such as politicians, bureaucrats, diplomats, scientists,senior officials of the sensitive department and celebrities who may have been specifically received threat recently. If any such passengers are confirmed, all security protocols will be promptly activated.

To further enhance security measures, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has mandated that airlines and airport operators adopt intensified security protocols under the revised Bomb Threat Contingency Plan (BTCP). These protocols include real-time threat assessments and an expanded framework for collaboration with law enforcement agencies.

The recently updated BTCP, disseminated from BCAS headquarters, emphasizes the necessity of evaluating several critical factors before categorizing threats as "specific" or "non-specific." Authorities are now required to assess a broad range of indicators to ascertain the credibility of each threat, particularly those originating from anonymous online accounts.

Under the recent protocol, upon receiving a threat, a preemptive security drill will be activated,wherein security teams will commence an authentication process to evaluate the validity and severity of the threat. The revised guidelines outline several essential factors for effective threat authentication and assessment:

Source of Information

Identifying the origin of the threat is crucial, as it allows officials to assess the reliability of the source. A verified source may elevate the priority of the threat.

Establishing the identity of the organization and person :- Establishing the identity of the organization or individual issuing the threat is essential. If the threat is received via email, message, or letter, analyzing the language, phrasing, and writing style can provide valuable insights into the sender's background or intent. In cases where the threat is received by phone, voicemail and call records can offer clues, such as geographical location or identifiable background noise.Capability of the person / organisation giving threat

Capability of the organisation and person giving threat :- key component in threat evaluation, this factor involves assessing whether the organization or individual has the practical means, resources, or technical skills required to carry out the threat.Assessing the capability of a person or organization making a threat involves evaluating their resources, intent, past actions, and potential to carry out the threat. This assessment provides insights into how serious the threat might be and what preventive measures are necessary. also its Key considerations include financial capability, that as wealthier organizations has financial resources that could support the threat. and also investigate that if the person or group has access to firearms, explosives, digital hacking tools, or other equipment that might be needed to act on the threat. the likelihood of a follow-through based on past behaviors.

Motive Analysis:- Understanding the potential motives of the threatening party is essential to gauge the seriousness of their intentions. An articulated or implied motive can shed light on the potential goals behind the threat, informing the security team's response.

Timing and Specificity of Threat Information:- The timing of a threat, particularly when it specifies a particular date or deadline, provides critical insights into its urgency and intent to the security agencies. For example, threats linked to significant events, such as national holidays, public gatherings, or major sporting events, can elevate the level of concern among security personnel. These critical dates often see increased foot traffic and public visibility, which heightens the potential impact of any harmful actions.

Current Geopolitical Landscape:- The broader geopolitical context is essential in assessing the seriousness of threats, especially during periods of heightened international tension. Such factors may influence both the intent and the likelihood of an attack, making this a critical element in the assessment.

Regional Security Conditions:- Lastly, considering the local security and situational context within the state where the airport is located allows a more precise evaluation. For instance, regions with recent or ongoing security incidents may need a more proactive approach in handling threats.

Through this structured approach, the BTCP aims to ensure that every threat is meticulously evaluated, allowing security teams to respond promptly and effectively.

The revised Bomb Threat Contingency Plan(BTCP) also introduces a new protocol for the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC).Upon receiving bomb threat information concerning an aircraft, terminal building, vital installations, or other critical facilities, BTAC members will now assemble virtually on a secure platform to begin discussions immediately. This virtual initiation allows for a swift response while awaiting the physical assembly of the team in the designated control room.Virtual deliberations are intended only as an interim measure, and all designated members are required to gather in the control room as soon as possible to conduct a thorough threat assessment. The airport’s Chief Airport Security Officer (CASO) will coordinate the setup of secure connections, ensuring all committee members are connected promptly.

Sources indicate that this protocol will be consistently applied with every threat to enhance aviation security across the country.