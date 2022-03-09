Bulli Bai chargesheet: Main accused was inspired to create app as Delhi police failed to crack Sulli Deals

The main accused in the Bulli Bai case Neeraj Bishnoi was inspired to create the hate app Bulli Bai on which Muslim women were ‘auctioned’ virtually early this year, as the Delhi Police could not crack the case of a similar app Sulli Deals that had surfaced last year, on which it had registered an FIR.

The cyber police’s chargesheet filed last week before a Bandra magistrate court mentions that when asked why he created the app, Bishnoi said he was inspired to create it as he heard conversations on a Twitter group Trad Mahasabha that he was a part of, that since adequate precautions were taken in the Sulli Deals case, in spite of one of the group member Aumkareshwar Thakur’s involvement in it, he was not caught. Thakur had created the source code for Sulli Deals app.

Bishnoi said he then told on the group that he knows coding and was asked to create the Bulli Bai app. He used the same source code used in Sulli Deals, for this app, taking it from Thakur.

The Twitter group conversations purported that since sufficient safeguards were taken in the form of VPN, Torr Browser, international numbers and protonmail service, the Delhi police could not crack the case. A person with the Twitter handle @sullideals101 was also part of the Twitter group. It was on his instructions that the Sulli Deals app was created, says Bishnoi.

The cyber police have added charges under IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), Sec 34 (common intention) and Sec 201 (disappearance of evidence) against the six accused they filed a chargesheet against. Those named in the chargesheet are Vishal Jha, 18, Bangalore, Shweta Singh, 18, Uttarakhand, Mayank Rawat, 21, Uttarakhand, Neeraj Bishnoi, 21, Assam, Aumkareshwar Thakur, 23 and Neeraj Singh, 23, Orissa.

On Dec 31 last year, shortly before sharing the link of the Bulli Bai app on their Twitter handles, Bishnoi had asked the arrested co-accused Jha, Singh, Rawat and Singh on another Twitter group High IQ Bruh, to change their Twitter handles and assigned them names that portrayed they were Sikhs. The police said regarding one of the accused Jha, that their probe found that the student had never before used any Twitter handle that showed his allegiance to any particular religion.

The police said in the chargesheet that the arrested accused kept an eye on accounts of those women active women on social media who belonged specifically to the Muslim community. They downloaded the women’s photographs and hatched a criminal conspiracy to auction them online through Bulli Bai app using Twitter and social network sites. The accused portrayed that it was done by Sikh community persons and intended to create a hurdle in national integrity and create animosity between the two religions. They insulted the religious feelings of those women whose photos they auctioned as well as that of the Sikh community. They outraged the modesty of the women and defamed them, it stated.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 11:22 PM IST