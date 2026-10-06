Bulli Bai App Case: Mumbai Court Discharges Vishal Jha, Says Merely Following App Does Not Constitute Offence

Vishal Jha was discharged after the court found no material linking him to the creation or operation of the controversial Bulli Bai App | Representational Image

Mumbai, October 6, 2026: Merely following the controversial BulliBai App does not constitute an offence, a Mumbai court has held while discharging Vishal Jha, an engineering student when he was arrested in the case by Mumbai in 2022 from Bangalore.

According to the prosecution, Bulli Bai App, created by accused Niraj Bishnoi, contained photographs of more than 100 Muslim women with the intention of putting them up for auction. A complaint was lodged by a woman after she found her photograph on the App.

Allegations Against Jha

The allegation against Jha was that Jha was in contact with the co-accused, shared their ideology and had not only followed the app but also shared it on his social media account.

Jha, however, had sought discharge, claiming that the only allegation against him was that he had followed the Bulli Bai App. During the hearing, the prosecution too admitted that there was no material to show that Jha had shared the app on his social media account.

The court further was informed that very soon after the launch of the app, it was removed and now there is no record to show that Jha had shared the app.

Court Allows Discharge Plea

The court hence accepted his discharge plea and said, "May be the applicant has followed Bullibai App due to his familiarity with the coaccused and contact with them, but, in entire charge-sheet there is no further role of the present applicant which would show that, he either created said App or the help co-accused in creating it. Even there is no allegation that, he shared photographs of Muslim women with the main accused Niraj Bishnoi. So, mere following the App will not constitute the offence as alleged by the prosecution."

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"So far as, the allegation of the prosecution that, applicant was in contact with the co-accused, does not ipso facto make him liable for the act of co-accused," the court said.

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