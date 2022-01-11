Bulli Bai App Case: Arrested students claim they were acting on mastermind Neeraj Bishnoi's instructions

The three college students nabbed in connection to the Bulli Bai app case, wherein photos of more than 100 prominent Muslim women were uploaded for auction, have said during their interrogation by the Mumbai Cyber Police that they were brainwashed and were acting blindly on the instructions of the mastermind, Neeraj Bishnoi, who was arrested by Delhi Police last week.

The students were asked to post offensive content through Proton Mail using a Sikh community undertone to avert any suspicion, said police.

The investigators of the case have learnt that the mastermind Bishnoi had contacted the arrested trio using a Japanese gaming character's name, Giyu, and had allegedly brainwashed them into doing the tasks assigned, which were to post objectionable content. The 18-year-old Uttarakhand based student, Shweta Singh, had said in her statement primarily that Giyu had threatened to sever ties with her if she failed to comply with his demands.

Mumbai Cyber Police are yet to get Bishnoi's custody in the Bulli Bai case, which will tie many loose ends in the investigation, said police. Bishnoi will be produced before the Delhi court on Wednesday and the Mumbai Police can seek his custody once the production warrant is published in the Court there.

