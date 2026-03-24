Bulldozer Action In Dombivli: 14 Illegal Structures Demolished In Chinchpada; KDMC Chief Hints At MCOCA Crackdown On Land Mafia

Bulldozer action in Dombivli clears illegal structures as civic body warns of strict crackdown | File Photo

Kalyan, March 24: The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) intensified its action against illegal constructions by carrying out a demolition drive in Chinchpada’s Pawar Nagar area under Ward 9/1 on Monday. A total of 14 unauthorised structures, built without any civic approval, were razed using bulldozers amid tight police security.

Details of illegal constructions

The demolition targeted two illegally constructed chawls comprising 14 brick structures with temporary roofing and 14 fully built residential units. According to civic officials, these constructions had come up without requisite permissions, violating development norms.

Strict action against land mafia

Municipal Commissioner Abhinav Goel has directed all deputy commissioners to prioritise the demolition of vacant illegal constructions across the city. He has also instructed officials to initiate strict legal action under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act against land mafias accused of duping citizens by offering low-cost housing schemes.

Significantly, the Commissioner has hinted at the possible use of stringent laws such as the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against those involved in large-scale illegal construction rackets targeting unsuspecting buyers.

Operation conducted under tight security

The demolition drive was conducted under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Chandrakant Jagtap and Superintendent of the Encroachment and Unauthorised Construction Control Department, Rajendra Salunkhe. The operation involved civic officials, seven staff members, eight police personnel, ten contract labourers, and two JCB machines.

Resistance by locals, situation controlled

During the operation, some local residents and affected structure owners attempted to resist the action. However, the presence of adequate police force ensured that the situation remained under control, and the drive was completed without any untoward incidents.

Also Watch:

Salunkhe confirmed that the operation was executed smoothly and without disruption.

Deterrent against illegal construction

The civic body’s firm stance is expected to act as a deterrent against illegal constructions in the region.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/