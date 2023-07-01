Buldhana Bus Accident: District Magistrate Shares Helpline Numbers For Kin After Tragic Incident Claims 26 Lives |

In a devastating incident that occurred in the early hours of Saturday, a private travels bus carrying 34 passengers from Nagpur to Pune caught fire on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, claiming 26 lives. According to police reports, the bus collided with a pole and crashed into a divider near Pimpalkhuta village at approximately 1:30 am, resulting in the vehicle overturning and engulfing in flames.

Buldhana DM's Office Shares Helpline Numbers

The Buldhana District Magistrate's office took swift action by issuing two helpline numbers, 7020435954 and 07262242683, to provide information about the passengers involved in the tragedy.

Additionally, the district collector, Dr HP Tummod, visited the District hospital to meet the injured victims and assured that the Maharashtra government would cover the entire cost of their treatment.

Earlier in the morning, Buldhana District Collector Dr HP Tummod spoke to the media on the bus tragedy and said "25 people have lost their lives in the accident. Identification of the bodies is being done. We will hand over the bodies to the relatives after the DNA identification"

Fatalities and Investigation In The Accident

The tragic bus accident claimed lives of 26 individuals, including three children. The process of identifying the deceased is currently underway, with DNA identification being employed to ensure accurate results.

Bus Owner Shares Details On Bus And Its Driver

The bus involved in the mishap belonged to the Vidarbha Travels and was en route from Nagpur to Pune. Virendra Darna, owner of the bus spoke to the media and gave details on the bus and the driver.

"We bought the bus in the year 2020. The bus driver Danish was experienced in driving. We have got information that the bus hit the road divider after tyre burst. Due to the presence of flammable items in the bus, the bus caught fire," said Virendra Darna.