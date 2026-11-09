'Build New Prison But Preserve Existing One': Thane MLA Sanjay Kelkar Opposes Relocation Of Historic Central Jail

Thane MLA Sanjay Kelkar calls for a new prison to ease overcrowding while retaining Thane Central Jail's historic identity | X - SanjayKelkar_

Thane, November 9, 2026: The proposal to relocate the historic Thane Central Jail has once again gained momentum, with the state government initiating fresh steps to identify land for a new prison in Bhiwandi taluka.

However, Thane MLA Sanjay Kelkar has reiterated his opposition to shifting the existing jail, stating that a new facility should be constructed to accommodate the increasing number of inmates while preserving the historic prison.

Kelkar said the Thane Central Jail is a historically significant structure and should not be demolished or relocated. He maintained that the government should construct a new jail while retaining the existing one.

According to him, shifting the prison would create additional difficulties for inmates, particularly due to the increased distance from courts and hospitals.

Increased Distance From Courts And Hospitals A Concern

The proposed location in Bhiwandi is approximately 30 kilometres from the existing jail. Relocation could make it difficult to transport prisoners to courts in South Mumbai, Dindoshi, Thane and Raigad for hearings. Access to medical facilities could also become challenging.

For emergency treatment, inmates are referred to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Thane, while specialised treatment often requires visits to JJ Hospital in Mumbai. The proposed location could be approximately 60 kilometres from JJ Hospital, further increasing travel time.

Kelkar also pointed out that the construction of a new prison would be a lengthy process involving government permissions, construction approvals and other procedural requirements. The entire process could take up to a decade.

Meanwhile, the authorities are considering video conferencing facilities for court hearings and improved connectivity through the Samruddhi Expressway to reduce travel time.

Prison Overcrowding And Relocation Proposal

The Thane Central Jail has an authorised capacity of only 1,111 inmates but currently houses more than 3,500 prisoners, putting considerable pressure on its infrastructure. Spread across approximately 43 acres, the jail has long-standing historical significance.

The Thane Municipal Corporation had proposed relocating the prison in 2018, with plans to preserve the historic structure and develop a museum and tourism centre on the premises.

In 2025, the state Cabinet granted in-principle approval for relocating the Thane and Nagpur central prisons. However, the process of finalising land and constructing the new facility has yet to be completed.

Fresh Push For A New Prison In Bhiwandi

According to sources, the Home Department sent a letter in October directing the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC) to initiate further action on the proposal.

The authorities have begun examining potential sites in the Pise, Amane and Vashere areas of Bhiwandi taluka. A site measuring approximately 50 acres is being considered for a new prison with a proposed capacity of 5,000 inmates. The MSIDC has been instructed to inspect the land and prepare a construction plan along with an estimated project cost.

The proposal will subsequently be submitted through the Prison Department for administrative approval, followed by the necessary Cabinet clearance.

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While the government moves ahead with plans for a new facility, Kelkar's stand remains clear: Thane needs a new jail to address overcrowding, but its historic prison should be preserved rather than relocated.

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