Buffalo Sheds Along Mumbai Rivers To Be Shifted To Curb Pollution

Mumbai: Minister of State Madhuri Misal has directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to relocate buffalo sheds situated along the Dahisar, Poisar and Oshiwara rivers to curb rising river pollution caused by cattle waste. The directions were issued while replying to a question raised by MLA Abu Azmi in the State Assembly regarding increasing pollution in the Dahisar River.

Misal informed the House that river rejuvenation projects underway in Dahisar, Poisar, Oshiwara and Walbhat rivers are progressing and works related to the Dahisar River are expected to be completed by March 2026. The process of shifting cattle sheds has already begun, with alternative land identified and financial provisions made.

She said notices have been issued and relocation action is underway. Penal action has also been initiated against cattle sheds operating along riverbanks, though enforcement has slowed due to several unregistered establishments.

Assembly Speaker Adv. Rahul Narwekar directed the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board to submit a detailed report within a week on measures taken to prevent river pollution.

The minister further informed that two sewage treatment plants for the Dahisar River have been completed and will become operational by March 31, 2026. Of the ten proposed treatment plants for the Poisar River, nine are under construction, while five treatment facilities for Oshiwara and Walbhat rivers are also in progress.

During the discussion, BJP MLA Manisha Choudhari highlighted that untreated cattle waste and illegal constructions along riverbanks are major contributors to pollution. MLA Yogesh Sagar criticised the slow pace of rehabilitation and demanded time-bound action, suggesting that daily penalties be imposed on illegal cattle sheds to expedite their removal.

