'Budget Reflects Govt’s Determination,' Says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the budget reflected the government’s determination to give a new direction to Maharashtra. He said that it truly honours and empowers women, youth, and farmers.

“This revolutionary budget with schemes worth Rs 1 lakh crore is meant to brighten the future of the weak, the poor, the farmers, and the youth,” he said.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde On Provisions Made For People In Budget 2024-25

Shinde said that the provisions made for women, such as the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, three gas cylinders for every eligible family, and provisions for farmers like complete electricity tariff waiver, show that the state government is standing behind them in full force. Enumerating the investments involving farmers, he said the government has devised a solution for the grain storage problem, will give financial assistance to cotton and soybean farmers, and implement the solar power pump scheme to drastically change their lives.

Shinde said that along with major investment across categories, including cultural and heritage, employment will also be generated on a large scale.

Establishment Of Centres Of Excellence

Centres of Excellence will be established in technical education institutes, which will also benefit the youth, he said. On the infrastructure front, he spoke about the 449 km metro lines in Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur, 23,000km road works, implementation of the PM e-bus service scheme in municipalities, construction of Gram Panchayat offices, and other major works.

The Chief Minister also highlighted proposals for Pandharpur Wari, Konkan carvings, Dahihandi Utsav, and Ganeshotsav for World Heritage nomination and also the decision to celebrate Shivrajyabhishek ceremony at Raigad Fort every year to preserve the state’s culture and history.

For the Pandharpur yatra, he said funds have been allocated for ‘Nirmal Wari’ with health check-ups and free medicines for all varkaris on both the main palanquin routes from Dehu-Alandi to Pandharpur through the Chief Minister’s medical assistance room. This he said is an example of the government’s devotion to the Warkari community.