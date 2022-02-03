Budget 2022: Western Railway gets 25 percent more than last year

In the union budget gross outlay of Rs 9,149 crore has been made for Western Railway, which is an increase of 25.53 % as compared to 2021-22.

Off these Rs.2137 crores have been allocated to construction works includes major work such as New Lines, Gauge Conversion & Doubling and Rs 415 crore allotted for New Lines which is 419% more than previous year.

For the upgradatio of traffic facilities and Yard Remodelling & others Rs. 123 crore allocated in the union budget this year. This includes the project of cross over & shifting of signals at Vasai Road .

Rs 16 crores allocated for for Replacement of 377 ATVMs and datacom equipment of unreserved ticketing systems and passengers reservations Network on WR

Similarly Rs 1151 crore allocated for Gauge Conversion works which is 55% more than last year. Rs 571 crore allocated for Doubling works which is 5610% more than last year. Rs 123 crore allocated for Traffic facilities works which is 259% more than last year. Rs.733.87 Cr have been allocated for ROBs, RUBs and Level Crossings etc.

Apart from that Rs 735 Cr have been allotted to other safety related works like track renewals, bridge works, Tunnel works etc. Rs. 245.19 have been allotted for S&T and other electrical works . Rs.311.62 Cr have been allocated for customer amenities works which is 19% more than last year. Rs 122.94 crore have been allocated for yard remodelling and other works like development of basic facilities for goods shed, high level platform with additional loop at yard, extension of pit line, provision of cross over, provision of automatic signalling, etc. In addition, Rs. 450 crore will be made available for raising of speed to 160kmph/200 kmph on existing New Delhi to Mumbai route through institutional funding .

Rs 312 crore for FOBS Lifts and Escalators

For the replacement of existing FOBs at Santacruz, Andheri, Goregaon, Malad, Naigaon, Nalasopara & Vasai, Grant Road, Mahalaxmi, Mahim, Vile Parle, Jogeshwari, Borivali, Dahisar & Vasai Road and lifts at Mumbai Central Rs 312 crore allocated by Union government in the budget this year.

Supply, installation, testing & commissioning of air spring pipe, electrical connections & sensors in under-frame of local trains Rs 3.46 crore allocated . This will make journey of Mumbaikars jerk free.

Apart from that for the supply, installation & commissioning of crew voice & video recording system in driving cabs of local trains r Rs 2.24 crore has been allocated, which will help to keep close eye on the working of moterman of WRs local trains.

Statewise Outlay for Railway related works

The Outlay for state of Gujarat is Rs 4745 crores, which is an increase of 6% as compared to 2021-22 and the Outlay for state of Maharashtra is Rs 11903 cr, which is an increase of 67% as compared to 2021-22. Similarly the Outlay for state of Madhya Pradesh is Rs 12110 cr, which is an increase of 57% as compared to 2021-22.

For the Dahod - Indore via Sardarpur - Jhabua and Dhar(200.97 Km) inclusion of Material modification for change in alignment via Via Amjhera (4.82 km) – Rs. 265 crore allocated in the union budget.

Apart from that for Chhota Udepur-Dhar (157 km) section Rs. 100 crore, Nimach Badi Sadari (48 km) section Rs 50 crore also allocated.

Proposed Outlay on Track Renewals (which includes through Rail Renewal) & Bridge Works, Tunnel Works & Approaches over WR is Rs. 735 crore.

Proposed Outlay on Signalling & Telecommunication & Other Electrical Works including TRD – Rs. 244 cr (Plan Head 33 & 34 )

