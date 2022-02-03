Budget 2022: Centre allocates Rs 7251 crore to Central railway, 50% more than last year

Mumbai: Local commuters of the city not happy with the budget allocations but Railway officials said that CR get 50 percent more than last year.



"Total plan outlay (net) for Central Railway in 2022-23 is Rs 7251 crore which is an increase of 50% as compared to 2021-22 outlay", read official statement issued by CR on Thursday.

"In this budget Rs 20 crore for Panvel-Kalamboli coaching terminus , Rs 20 crore for Lokmanya Tilak Terminus augmentation of coaching facilities , Rs 20 crore for CSMT extension of platform 10, 11, 12, 13 for 24 coaches allocated by Union government, which will be definitely improve the traffic facilities on thses busiest railway terminus of the city" said an officer of CR.

Rs.1455 crore for new railway lines.



Including Rs 5 crores for Kalyan-Murbad via Ulhasnagar new railway corridor CR get rs 1455 crores in budget allocations. Apart from that Rs 567 crore for Ahmednagar-Beed-Parli Vaijnath, Rs 820 crore for Wardha-Nanded via Yevatmal Pusad, Rs 10 crore for Solapur-Osmanabad via Tuljapur 84 km and Rs 50 crore for Dhule-Nardana praposed railway line.

Doubling / 3rd Line / 4th Line – Rs 3628 crore for proposed doubling, 3rd and 4th line



Rs 68 crore for Kalyan-Kasara 3rd line, Rs.160 crore, for Wardha-Nagpur 3rd Rs.87 crore, for Wardha-Balharshah 3rd Rs.305 crore, for Itarsi-Nagpur line Rs.610 crore, for Pune-Miraj-Londa doubling Rs.1567 crore, for Daund-Manmad doubling Rs.500 crore, for Wardha-Nagpur 4th line Rs.130 crore, for Manmad-Jalgaon 3rd line Rs.205 crore and for Jalgaon-Bhusaval 4th Rs.55 crore allocated this budget.



Apart from that for traffic facilities, yard re-modelling and other works CR also got over Rs 100 crore including Rs 20 crore for Panvel-Kalamboli coaching terminus, Rs 20 crore for Lokmanya Tilak Terminus augmentation of coaching facilities, Rs 20 crore for CSMT extension of platform 10, 11, 12, 13 for 24 coaches, Rs 21 crore for Hadapsar development as satellite terminal Rs 35 crore for Ajni development as satellite terminal and Rs 31 crore for Pune extension of platform for 24/26 coach.

6 crore for Vikhroli ROB and Rs 4 crore for Diva ROB



In this budget, Rs 6 crore has been allocated for Vikhroli ROB and Rs 4 crore for Diva ROB. Apart from that Rs 5.5 crore for Pulgaon ROB Rs 4.33 crore for Nagargaon ROB also allocated in this budget by Union government.

Similarly, Rs 23.92 crore also allocated for 115 escalators at platforms of different stations of CR including Mumbai suburban.



Rs 30 crore allocated for Badnera wagon repair workshop and Rs 30 crore for Ratnagiri rolling stock component in this budget. For the soft upgrade improvements at different stations Rs 13.5 crore and for foot over bridge Rs 60.67 crore also allocated for CR in this budget.

Apart from FOBS for 143 more lifts at stations Rs 34.18 crore and Construction of boundary wall near stations Rs 10 crore allocated in this budget. For rack Renewals work Rs 1048 crore and for bridge works and tunnel works Rs 90 crore and for signalling and telecommunication works Rs 216 crore also allocated for CR. Apart from that under MUTP for Belapur-Seawood-Uran line project Rs.150 crore allocated by Union government.

