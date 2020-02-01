Budget 2020: Informal sector in Mumbai is unimpressed

Mumbai: Hoping to get a careful handholding from the government, the informal sector in Mumbai is not very impressed with the Union Budget 2020. Worst hit by the slowdown, the famous leather manufacturers of Dharavi and the potter community of Kumbharwada said that the budget has nothing to help them revive their shrinking businesses.

Dharavi, houses as many as 15,000 small scale informal businesses dealing in pottery, plastic recycling, garment and leather product manufacturing. The leather manufacturers seek a ban on Chinese, the potters of Kumbharwada seek electric furnaces and subsidy on the raw material.

The leather business is one of the biggest contributors to Dharavi slum’s informal economy with an estimated turnover of $300 to $500 million each year. However, the once flourishing trade is now losing its edge due to factors like the influx of cheap Chinese goods and the rising cost of raw materials in recent years.

Manohar Raibage, president of Leather Goods Manufacturing Association said, “The businesses were hit due to demonetisation, and implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) added to our misery. Above all this, the influx of cheaper Chinese goods has led to our sales sliding downwards. The original bag that we sell for Rs. 3000, Chinese fake leather products are sold at Rs 500. Customers now prefer buying cheaper options. Businesses are not picking up even during festive seasons, it is getting unsustainable, hundreds have shut shop in the last three years.”

Raibage added, “ The margin between raw material that we buy and the final product has shrunk after GST.”

Owner of Dayatar/ Image shoes and handbags, S Alim said, “ I have started stocking Chinese made handbags and shoes, to keep the business running. However, I feel the government should hike taxes on Chinese products or just ban them.”

Meanwhile, Ranchodbhai Tank, head of the association of potters of Kumbharwada said that the government is not interested in informal and unorganised businesses like ours. He added, “ We have been demanding subsidy from the government for raw material and equipment, our demands go unheard every time. The cost of raw material is rising rapidly, we cannot increase the price of the final product accordingly or will lose business. Once our businesses are shut, land sharks will get an opportunity to grab our lands. There is nothing for us in the budget.”

Nobel laureate and noted economist Abhijit Banerjee recently said that India is going through a slowdown and the informal sector is bearing the brunt. Echoing Banerjee’s words, the shrinking informal businesses of Dharavi seek assistance from the government to revive their businesses.