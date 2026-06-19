BSE Launches LargeMid Stable Dividend 50 Index To Track Consistent Dividend-Paying Companies

BSE has introduced a new dividend-focused index combining large-cap stability with mid-cap growth potential | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, June 19: BSE Index Services Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of BSE, has announced the launch of the BSE LargeMid (60:40) Stable Dividend 50 Index, a new benchmark designed to track the performance of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a history of stable dividend payments.

New dividend-focused benchmark launched

The index comprises the top 20 largest companies from the BSE 100 LargeCap TMC Index and the top 30 largest companies from the BSE 150 MidCap Index that have demonstrated consistent dividend payouts. It has a base value of 1,000, with June 22, 2015, designated as the first value date. The index will be reconstituted semi-annually in June and December.

Ashutosh Singh, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BSE Index Services Pvt. Ltd., said the new index combines the strength of India’s leading large-cap companies with the growth potential of mid-cap firms, while maintaining a focus on dividend stability.

Balanced market exposure

He noted that the methodology seeks to provide balanced and diversified exposure across market segments through the selection of top constituents from the large-cap and mid-cap universes and the application of disciplined weighting caps.

Designed for passive investment products

According to BSE, the index has been developed as a benchmark for passive investment products such as exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and index funds. It can also be used for benchmarking portfolio management services (PMS), mutual fund schemes and investment portfolios.

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The launch expands BSE’s suite of indices and offers investors an additional tool to gain exposure to companies that combine income generation through regular dividends with the potential for long-term capital appreciation.

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