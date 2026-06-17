BSE Launches India’s First Saatvik 100 Index For Ethical And Philosophy-Based Investing

BSE has unveiled the Saatvik 100 Index to offer investors a values-driven approach to equity investing | File Photo

Mumbai, June 17: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Wednesday announced the launch of the BSE Saatvik 100 Index, describing it as India’s first stock market index designed around Saatvik principles.

BSE said the index, managed by BSE Index Services Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of BSE Ltd., offers investors exposure to companies that meet Saatvik investment criteria while maintaining broad representation across key sectors of the Indian economy.

Index Based on Ethical and Value-Driven Investment Principles

In Hindu philosophy, Saatvik refers to a pure, conscious and harmonious way of living that promotes mental clarity, peace and wellbeing. In dietary terms, it emphasises a cruelty-free approach to food, while in business it is associated with avoiding intoxicants, speculative activities and unethical practices.

The launch reflects a growing trend among investors seeking to align their financial decisions with ethical, cultural and value-based considerations alongside traditional financial metrics, BSE Index Services said.

The new index has been derived from constituents of the BSE 500 Index that align with Saatvik values. According to the company, the index has a base value of 1,000 and a first value date of June 20, 2005. It will be reconstituted twice a year, in June and December.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Reliance Among Top Constituents

The index comprises 100 companies, with HDFC Bank carrying the highest weightage at 9.71 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank at 7.69 per cent and Reliance Industries at 7.65 per cent. Other major constituents include Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro, Infosys, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra.

BSE Sees Growing Demand for Philosophy-Driven Investments

Speaking at the launch, Ashutosh Singh, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BSE Index Services Pvt. Ltd., said the BSE Saatvik 100 Index marked an important step in expanding the range of thematic investment options available in the Indian market.

“As capital markets continue to evolve, investor preferences are increasingly extending beyond traditional financial metrics to include ethical, cultural and philosophy-driven considerations,” Singh said.

He added that the index would provide market participants with a credible foundation for developing passive, structured and other investment products aligned with this philosophy.

The company said the index could be used for a variety of investment purposes, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs), index funds, portfolio management services (PMS), mutual fund schemes and portfolio benchmarking. The addition is expected to broaden investment choices for both retail and institutional investors.

BSE Index Services said the new offering strengthens its suite of thematic and market-linked indices while catering to investors seeking value-oriented investment opportunities.

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BSE Ltd., Asia’s oldest stock exchange and the home of the benchmark Sensex index, said the launch of the BSE Saatvik 100 Index represents a significant development in India’s indexing landscape, combining investment opportunities with a philosophy-based approach to wealth creation.

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