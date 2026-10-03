‘Brought Pride To India’: BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar Meets Captain Smit Machchhar's Father-In-Law In Mumbai After Flydubai Incident | VIDEO |

Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar from Kandivali East Constituency on Saturday met the father-in-law of Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar in Mumbai and felicitated the family following the reported mid-air attack aboard a flydubai flight.

In a video shared by news agency IANS, Bhatkhalkar was seen meeting Machchhar's family and presenting a bouquet to his father-in-law.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar met the father-in-law of Indian pilot Smit Machchhar following the Flydubai incident. pic.twitter.com/aAGMXHLOFD — IANS (@ians_india) October 3, 2026

Speaking to reporters, Bhatkhalkar said, “We have come to Captain Smit’s in-laws’ home, which falls in my constituency. We are here to share in their happiness and meet his family, as Captain Smit’s brave act has brought pride to India across the world.”

Mumbai, Maharashtra: BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar says, "We have come to Captain Smit’s in-laws’ home, which falls in my constituency. We are here to share in their happiness and meet his family, as Captain Smit’s brave act has brought pride to India across the world..." pic.twitter.com/aIjWwWhjfC — IANS (@ians_india) October 3, 2026

‘Whole world is praising him’

Taking to X, Bhatkhalkar said Machchhar had emerged as a hero following his actions during such a difficult time.

“The whole world is praising them. Their father-in-law Jaysukh Jogi lives in Indraprastha Society in Malad East in my constituency. I went to their house today and congratulated them on their son-in-law's achievements. I honored them. They spoke effusively about their son-in-law's accomplishments,” Bhatkhalkar said.

कॅप्टन स्मित माछर जावई नंबर वन



कॅप्टन स्मित माछर आता जगाच्या दृष्टीने हिरो झालेले आहेत. सगळं जग त्यांचे कौतुक करते आहे. त्यांचे सासरे जयसुख जोगी माझ्या मतदार संघात मालाड पूर्वेतील इंद्रप्रस्थ सोसायटीत राहतात. मी आज त्यांच्या घरी गेलो आणि जावयाच्या कर्तृत्वाबद्दल त्यांचे अभिनंदन… pic.twitter.com/3NWbpULIgj — Atul Bhatkhalkar (@BhatkhalkarA) October 3, 2026

The BJP MLA's visit comes amid widespread praise for Machchhar following the reported incident aboard a flydubai aircraft travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

What happened aboard flydubai flight?

According to reports, Machchhar was piloting the passenger aircraft when he was allegedly attacked and stabbed by his co-pilot inside the cockpit.

Despite suffering serious injuries and significant blood loss, Machchhar reportedly managed to respond to the emergency and help protect those on board. The aircraft was reportedly carrying around 174 people.

Reports have also suggested that an Israeli doctor travelling as a passenger intervened during the emergency and helped restrain the alleged attacker.

UAE authorities investigate incident

The Indian Embassy in the UAE has reportedly said that Machchhar is recovering well and that it remains in coordination with local authorities over his well-being.

While, the reports further states that the UAE authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the motive and whether the attack was planned in advance or had any terrorism-related connection.

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