'Broken Doors, Crumbling Roofs': CJP Flags Poor Condition Of Schools In Gadchiroli, Calls For Better Facilities Under 'Adivasi School Thik Karo’ campaign |

Gadchiroli: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday visited schools in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district as part of the party's newly launched 'Adivasi School Thik Karo' campaign, highlighting what he described as inadequate infrastructure and poor facilities available to tribal students.

Visuals shared by CJP on X purportedly showed the condition of schools in Gadchiroli, including damaged sheds, broken doors and deteriorating roofs.

Collapsing sheds. Broken doors. Crumbling roofs.



This is the reality of Schools in Gadchiroli - Etapalli where Adivasi children are denied even basic facilities.



This is why dropout rates are so high among Tribal children. pic.twitter.com/28dKcmaPpK — Cockroach Janta Party - CJP (@Cockroachisback) September 17, 2026

“This is the reality of Schools in Gadchiroli - Etapalli where Adivasi children are denied even basic facilities,” the party said in its post.

The CJP further claimed that inadequate school infrastructure and facilities were among the problems contributing to educational challenges and dropout rates among tribal children.

CJP shares visuals of classrooms

In another social media post, CJP shared visuals purportedly showing young children sitting on the floor inside a small classroom with limited furniture and inadequate facilities.

Tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party appealed for improvements to schools serving tribal communities.

Dear PM @narendramodi,



Tribal children have been ignored by the system for far too long.



Please fix their schools.



Let every Adivasi home have its “Ashirwad ka Diya” 🪔 pic.twitter.com/cVwhguyueR — Cockroach Janta Party - CJP (@Cockroachisback) September 17, 2026

“Tribal children have been ignored by the system for far too long. Please fix their schools. Let every Adivasi home have its ‘Ashirwad ka Diya’,” the post read.

Under the 'Adivasi School Thik Karo' campaign, CJP representatives plan to visit tribal schools and document their infrastructure, safety standards and facilities available to students. The campaign began in tribal-dominated Gadchiroli on September 17.

'Schools neglected for 80 years'

Addressing a press conference earlier this week, Dipke alleged that successive governments had failed to adequately address problems affecting schools in tribal areas.

“Schools in tribal regions across India have been neglected by all governments in the last 80 years. Therefore, we are starting the 'Adivasi School Thik Karo' campaign from Thursday in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra,” Dipke said.

Adivasi School Thik Karo!



We urge all volunteers, educationists and social activists to join this campaign and help ensure that every tribal child gets the quality and dignified education they deserve. pic.twitter.com/rH2tyAeWWC — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) September 16, 2026

Dipke also criticised political parties for spending heavily on their organisational infrastructure while, according to him, several tribal residential schools continued to operate from rented premises.

“We request all the government to focus on tribal schools and tribal students and students from the rural areas across the country, because these tribal and rural students also are the future of the country just like students from big cities and private schools,” he said.

The initiative follows CJP's 'School Thik Karo' campaign launched around a month ago, which focused more broadly on the condition of rural and urban public schools. The latest campaign is specifically aimed at highlighting infrastructure, safety, educational access and other issues affecting students in tribal areas.

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