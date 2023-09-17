Broadway-Like Musical For Paryushan Mahaparva 2023 Held At Mumbai's NSCI Dome

Paryushan Mahaparva |

On Friday, the Paryushan Mahaparva of founder of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur, Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, was celebrated by performances by 150 children from Shrimad Rajchandra Divinetouch, a global value-education initiative of the Mission. They performed a Broadway-genre musical, ‘The Quest for Happiness’, that reinforced that happiness lies within us and a divine touch can change everything.

The musical highlighted the crucial role of values, morality and spirituality in the lives of young minds while they grapple with personal challenges unique to their age and are often pressured to pursue success at any cost.

The event commemorated the commencement of the 20th year of Divinetouch, which for the past two decades has been committed to instilling values and skills in children that extend beyond traditional learning across 252 centres worldwide.

As part of the celebrated series ‘What Would Bapaji Say?’, a guidebook was also launched by Rakeshji with guests such as minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, who has been an avid supporter of Divinetouch and has helped arrange for multiple venues for the institution’s centres.

Among other guests were dean of the Cathedral and John Connon School Meera Isaacs, head of Garodia International Ian Davis, principal of Activity High School Bagli, and vice-principal of Jamnabai Narsee School Sonal Gandhi.

The launch comprised lifeaffirming mantras to address the complex feelings faced by children delivered through awe-inspiring stories and activities. The programme was followed by Rakeshji’s discourse on the topic ‘Religion: Inner Conflict or Complete Alertness?’. For the program schedule, followers can check https://www.srmd.org/pary ushan-mahaparva-2023/.

