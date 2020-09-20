Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s education department gets 2,986 students admissions under Right to Education, after deadline extension

Over 2,986 students have been admitted in private unaided schools under Right to Education (RTE) admissions conducted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) education department. The waiting list round is likely to start by next week following orders by the state government.

This year, a total of 14,135 students applied for RTE admissions online in the Mumbai region. Out of which, 5,371 students were selected in the first lottery round. Out of the selected, around 3,087 students have been given provisional admissions while, 2,986 students have confirmed admissions, as per BMC RTE admission online statistics on September 19, 2020.

The last date for confirming admissions was extended till September 15 on account of the constraints faced by parents and students due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation. Mahesh Palkar, BMC education officer said, "We have given an extension so that parents and students get sufficient time to confirm their seats by submitting required documents."

No further date extension for the first round has been given by the state government. A senior officer managing RTE admissions said, "Those students who have been selected but have not confirmed their admissions will be considered as not approached in system. We will open the vacant seats for other students in the waiting list."

This year, around 7,069 seats are vacant in 367 schools in Mumbai region for RTE admissions. Under RTE, students can avail of free and compulsory education till Class 8 in private unaided schools. Students of economically weak backgrounds can opt for admissions as 25 per cent seats in private unaided schools are reserved for them.