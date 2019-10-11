Bride-to-be doctor, 23, killed as bike skids over pothole

Thane: A 23-year-old homoeopath was killed in Thane on Wednesday night after the bike on which she was travelling skidded over a pothole. She was thrown on the road and run over by a container truck which was coming from behind. The mishap occurred in Dugadphata.

The deceased, identified as Neha Alamgir Shaikh, was riding pillion on her brother's bike. Her brother Shadaf Sheikh suffered minor injuries.

According to police sources, Neha was a practising homeopath; incidentally, she was going to be married on November 7. She and her brother had gone to Thane for wedding shopping and the tragedy befell them as they were returning home.

Residents of Kudus village, where the mishap occurred, protested against the potholes on Dugadphata Road and blocked the Wada-Bhiwandi national highway toll naka.

The police have booked the unidentified truck driver for 'causing death due to negligence'. They said the container had rammed into the rear of the bike, which led to the mishap.

Locals, who claimed to have witnessed the mishap, told police that when the bike passed over the "potholed patch", both, the rider and the pillion rider, fell. They also said that a "speeding" container that was behind them ran over the woman and she died on the spot.

Locals alerted Ganeshpuri taluka police, who reached the spot and sent the body to IGM Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Assistant inspector Mahesh Sagade, Ganeshpuri police station, said that their preliminary probe has shown that the motorcycle "skidded after it ran over a pothole and the container that was behind hit the bike".

According to villagers, Manor-Wada road is in a bad shape, pock-marked with potholes. This is the third road accident due to potholes in the last one month.