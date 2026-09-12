BRICS Summit Impact: Six Mumbai And Maharashtra-Linked Trains Affected As Delhi Security Measures Delay Services | AI

Mumbai: The BRICS Summit may be centred in Delhi, but its operational impact is being felt on Mumbai's railway network, with six trains connected to Mumbai and Maharashtra affected between September 11 and 13. The Mumbai Central–New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani Express faces the most significant disruption, with changes to its departure timings, while other Mumbai- and Pune-linked services are expected to face shorter delays as trains are regulated in the Delhi section amid heightened security and traffic restrictions.

Tejas Rajdhani Faces Major Timing Changes

According to the train handling plan, services linked to Mumbai Central (MMCT), Bandra Terminus (BDTS), Mumbai CSMT and Pune have been affected. The Mumbai Central–New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani, in both directions, has faced actual rescheduling or late starts. The Bandra Terminus–New Delhi Paschim Express and two CSMT/Pune-linked services, however, are facing comparatively minor regulation, with trains being held up by around 20 to 40 minutes in the NCR/Delhi section. Importantly, none of the affected Mumbai or Maharashtra-origin/destination trains has been cancelled or diverted.

The disruptions are part of wider operational changes announced by Indian Railways for the Delhi Division from September 11 to 13 in view of the BRICS Summit. Around 120 trains are expected to be affected during the three-day period through measures including cancellation, diversion, short origination, short termination, rescheduling, regulation and changes to terminal stations. Several premium long-distance services, including the New Delhi-Ranchi, New Delhi-Dibrugarh, New Delhi-Sealdah, New Delhi-Howrah and New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express trains, along with Vande Bharat and New Delhi-Howrah Poorva Express services, are also among those affected.

Mumbai Passengers Face Delays, Not Cancellations

For Mumbai passengers, the key takeaway is that the current impact is largely delay-related rather than cancellation or diversion. Railway officials have attributed the changes to operational requirements around Delhi during the summit. However, passengers travelling to or from the national capital over the next three days have been advised to check the latest train status and departure timings before leaving for the station, as regulation in the Delhi-NCR section could result in changes to actual running times.

The disruption also highlights how a major international event in the national capital can have a ripple effect on long-distance rail operations far beyond Delhi. With Mumbai remaining one of the busiest rail corridors connected to the capital, even short periods of regulation can affect train schedules, crew planning and passenger connections.

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