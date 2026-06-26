Breaking Barriers: 29-Year-Old Pallavi Patil Becomes Mumbai Fire Brigade's First Woman Fire Engine Driver |

Mumbai: As a young girl, Pallavi Patil (29 years) would often accompany her firefighter brother during practice sessions, never imagining that one day she would wear the same uniform and dedicate her life to saving others. Today, she has scripted history as the Mumbai Fire Brigade's (MFB) first woman fire engine driver, breaking barriers in a profession long dominated by men. Every time the alarm sounds, she races against time, carrying not just a fire engine but the hope of reaching those in distress within the golden minutes that can mean the difference between life and death.

The idea of inducting women into the MFB emerged in the aftermath of the 26/11 terror attacks. Today, the brigade has 116 women firefighters. Pallavi, who joined as a firewoman in 2017, is among these trailblazers. "My brother, who is also a firefighter at MIDC would ask me to accompany him on early morning runs in our village because he found it difficult to train alone. I never imagined I would one day become a firefighter myself. It was my father who encouraged both of us to join the fire brigade. When recruitment for women firefighters began, he brought me to Mumbai. I cleared the selection process, underwent rigorous training, and joined the force," she recalled.

After eight years on the frontline as a firefighter, Pallavi has become the MFB's first active woman fire engine driver. She underwent specialised training at the Dindoshi depot in Goregaon before clearing the department's driving test. Since taking on the new role, she has already responded to three fire calls. Although two women firefighters have qualified as fire engine drivers, the other is currently on maternity leave, making Pallavi—posted at the Bandra Fire Station—the brigade's only active woman fire engine driver at present.

Pallavi's role extends beyond driving the fire engine. Once at the scene, she operates the engine's pump, regulating the water pressure supplied to firefighters battling the blaze. "I have to stay alert and constantly coordinate with the firefighters, adjusting the water pressure as required," she said. Navigating Mumbai's congested roads and narrow lanes is a daily challenge, but her toughest battle is leaving behind her six-year-old son, Yatharth. She and her husband, Samdhan Patil—also a fire engine driver—coordinate their shifts so one parent is always with their child. "Once I leave home and put on the uniform, my only focus is on the people trapped inside the fire. Saving lives comes first," she said.

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