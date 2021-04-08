Break the Chain: Hoteliers across Maharashtra hold silent demonstration to protest against state govt's COVID-19 restrictions

Mumbai: Hundreds of hoteliers and employees of restaurant chains staged protest demonstrations outside their business establishments on Thursday afternoon. Members and employees of the establishments staged a silent protest by wearing masks and flashing placards at 12.30 pm sharp. Members of the association said that the protest was carried out at all major hotels across the state at the same time.

Earlier on Wednesday, various associations of hotels and restaurants had launched the #MissionRoziRoti campaign in order to highlight their desperate bid for survival. The hospitality sector is going through a financial turmoil as the government has imposed strict restrictions on hotels amid the rise in COVID-19 cases across the state.