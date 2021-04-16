Break The Chain: Bombay High Court to hear matters virtually till May 7

Mumbai: To curtail the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the Bombay High Court administration along with its Chief Justice and senior-most judges has decided to continue its virtual hearings till May 7.

On Friday morning, a meeting was chaired by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and other senior-most judges of the High Court who are members of the administrative committee. Accordingly, it has been decided to extend the present hearings through video conferencing till May 7.

Notably, the High Court administration had last week decided to hear only urgent matters through video conferencing in view of the fresh surge in Coronavirus cases in the city.

Only limited benches will hear urgent and important matters till May 7 through video conferencing.