Brain Tumour Survivor From Thane Becomes Doctor, Secures MBBS Seat At KEM Hospital After Decade-Long Struggle |

Mumbai: At the age of 10, when most children were busy with school and games, Mayuresh Sunder Fadnis was battling a brain tumour. A successful surgery saved his life but left the left side of his body weak. Amid the difficult recovery, however, Mayuresh found an inspiration that would shape his future — he decided to become a doctor.

From KEM Patient To Medical Student

Ten years later, the dream has finally come true. The 20-year-old from Thane district has secured admission to the MBBS course at KEM Hospital under the disability quota.

Mayuresh was treated at KEM Hospital by neurosurgeon Dr Adil Chagla. During his treatment, he closely observed the doctor's interaction with patients and their families. Chagla's approach to reassuring patients and supporting them through treatment left a deep impression on the young Mayuresh.

Doctor’s Compassion Became His Inspiration

His father, Sunder Fadnis, said Mayuresh began considering Dr Chagla his role model and decided that he too would become a doctor. Despite weakness on the left side of his body after the surgery, he continued his studies and worked towards his goal.

Mayuresh first appeared for NEET in 2024 and scored over 480 marks. However, he could not secure admission because of the physical fitness requirements applicable at the time. The setback did not deter him, and he continued working towards meeting the required fitness criteria.

NEET Setbacks Did Not Stop Him

He appeared for NEET again in 2025 and scored 400 marks. This year, he initially scored more than 500 marks in NEET, according to his father, but had to appear again following the controversy surrounding the examination. In the re-examination, he scored 440 marks and eventually secured an MBBS seat at KEM under the disability quota.

According to his father, a court ruling in a similar case subsequently led to changes in the rules, helping students with disabilities pursue medical education.

Dr Chagla also continued to support Mayuresh and encouraged him not to give up on his ambition, his father said.

For the Fadnis family, Mayuresh's admission marks the culmination of a decade-long journey that began with illness and physical challenges but was driven by determination.

Mayuresh, who once entered a hospital as a patient and watched a doctor treat and reassure others, is now preparing to enter the same profession. His next goal is to wear the white coat himself and give patients the hope and confidence that once inspired him.

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