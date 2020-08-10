Rains in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai: Brace yourselves for Round 2 of heavy downpour from Aug 11-15, says IMD

The lull is at an end and there is more rain pain in store this week. For all those enjoying the brief respite from the record heavy rains that battered the city last week, meteorologists and weatherwatchers have forecast moderate to very heavy rains for Mumbai and adjoining areas, starting Tuesday. Rain activity will resurge from August 11 to August 15, according to officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

There are chances of moderate to heavy showers lashing Mumbai and the suburbs once again, IMD officials said. "We do not expect the rains to be as heavy as witnessed last week but waterlogging in low-lying areas cannot be ruled out during this period," said an IMD official.

Light showers and thundershower activity continued over Mumbai and her suburbs even after rain intensity reduced this weekend. During the last 24 hours, both the Colaba and Santacruz observatories recorded 12mm of rain each, said experts on the website of Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency.

"We do not expect much rain activity over Mumbai and adjoining areas on August 10 but spot range for a short duration cannot be ruled out over the city. Temperatures in Mumbai and suburbs may increase marginally, leading to sultry weather conditions once again. Monsoon surge over Mumbai and adjoining areas is expected to become active once again around August 11. Rain activities are also expected to increase over Mumbai and suburbs by August 11," Skymet quoted experts as saying.

Meanwhile, self-taught meteorologist Rajesh Kapadia of Vagaries of the Weather said, "Between Monday to Wednesday, Mumbai will witness an increase in rainfall, cloudy sky with frequent rain showers, not long and no persistent, but in intervals. The rainfall will consist of some heavy downpours with normal monsoon winds."

Another independent weather enthusiast, 'Indian Weather man' tweeted: "The rain activities will increase from 11 August. Heaviest rains from August 12 to August 15 . Total rainfall next week should exceed 400mm".

The Indian Weather man further tweeted: "Last week Mumbai got 600mm plus rains. This week it is unlikely to cross 600mm of rain. Mumbai & suburbs once again will get more rains than surrounding areas. Mumbai’s season rainfall already crossed what we get till September 30 every year. With Santacruz observatory recording 2507 mm and Colaba Observatory recording 2441 of rainfall. Catchment areas/ lakes are at 49% of its full capacity. Given two back to back low pressure areas to come, by August 20, Mumbai rainfall should cross 3000 mm and catchment areas should cross 70%."

While the city needs a storage of 14,47,363 million litres of water for a year long water supply to the city, as on August 9, the live water storage stands at 7,31,283 million litres (around six months' worth water stock).

Both observatories of Mumbai have already recorded more than the seasonal rain average. The upcoming rains will help to restore the water level in reservoirs, meteorologists have predicted. Hopefully, a good rainfall over catchment areas and a rise in lake level will save Mumbaikars from the 20 per cent water cut already in place.