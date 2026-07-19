BPCL Launches Bharatgas Lite ZIP In Mumbai With Instant LPG Connections, Faster Cylinder Delivery

BPCL launched Bharatgas Lite ZIP in Mumbai, offering instant LPG connections and faster delivery of lightweight composite cylinders | File Photo

Mumbai, July 18, 2026: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has launched Bharatgas Lite ZIP, a premium LPG service that promises instant new connections and faster cylinder deliveries, marking a shift towards a more digital and customer-focused cooking gas experience.

The service was launched in Mumbai on Saturday and will be expanded to 100 cities across 24 states by August 15 before being rolled out in other major cities across the country.

The offering combines BPCL's lightweight Bharatgas Lite composite cylinder with a premium service model aimed at customers who expect quicker, hassle-free access to LPG.

Premium LPG Service Unveiled

The new service is designed for working professionals, students and people who frequently relocate, offering a simplified process for obtaining a new LPG connection along with express delivery of cylinders.

Apart from faster service, customers will continue to get the benefits of the Bharatgas Lite composite cylinder, including a lightweight body for easy handling, corrosion-free construction, a transparent body that allows users to check the LPG level, enhanced safety features and a modern design.

Launching the product, BPCL Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Khanna said Bharatgas Lite ZIP represents another step in the company's customer-centric innovation journey by combining advanced composite cylinder technology with a premium service experience while maintaining high standards of safety and reliability. He also acknowledged the contribution of Bharatgas distributors and delivery personnel in strengthening customer trust.

Focus On Digital Convenience

BPCL Director (Marketing) Subhankar Sen said the company is moving beyond simply supplying LPG to offering complete energy solutions that are convenient, transparent and reliable. He said initiatives such as 100% digital booking, OTP-based delivery authentication and the company's "Zero Ka Dum" quality assurance programme are helping improve customer confidence.

Also Watch:

The launch reflects growing demand for faster and technology-driven services in urban India, where consumers increasingly expect doorstep services with minimal paperwork and quicker response times.

With Bharatgas Lite ZIP, BPCL is betting on convenience and digital integration to attract a new generation of LPG users while strengthening its presence in the premium cooking gas segment.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/