Swiggy, HPCL Launch India's First On-Demand LPG Cylinder Delivery Via Instamart

Swiggy Instamart and HPCL have partnered to offer on-demand doorstep delivery of LPG cylinders, beginning with a pilot in Bengaluru | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, July 15, 2026: Swiggy and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) on Wednesday announced a partnership to offer doorstep delivery of cooking gas cylinders through Swiggy's quick-commerce platform, Instamart. The initiative marks India's first on-demand LPG cylinder delivery service via a quick-commerce app.

The service will initially be introduced as a pilot in Bengaluru before being expanded to other cities. Customers will be able to order 5 kg and 10 kg LPG cylinders instead of the standard 14.2 kg cylinders. The companies also said that buyers will not require an existing HP Gas connection to purchase the cylinders, Reuters reported.

Launch Follows Supply Concerns

The rollout comes a few months after reports highlighted concerns over cooking gas supplies during the Iran conflict. However, the companies did not disclose the pricing of the cylinders.

India is the world's second-largest consumer of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), with cooking gas primarily supplied by state-run retailers Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and HPCL.

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Instamart Expands Offerings

The partnership further broadens Instamart's product range, adding LPG cylinders to its existing catalogue of groceries, fresh produce, snacks, electronics, and household essentials. The move reflects the growing expansion of quick-commerce platforms into essential household services.

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