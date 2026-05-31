Boy Found Murdered In Same Shanti Shopping Centre In Mira Road Where Businessman Mohammad Tabrez Ansari Was Shot Dead In 2025 | Representative Image

Mumbai: A boy was found murdered inside the lavatory of Shanti Shopping Centre in Mira Road, with the body reportedly discovered in a mutilated condition.

According to information from 'Mumbai News', the body was found inside the bathroom of the commercial complex, after which the police were alerted. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

𝐃𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐡 𝐌𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐢𝐫𝐚 𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐝 |



The discovery of a youth’s body in a lavatory at Mira Road’s Shanti Shopping Centre’s bathroom has revived memories of the sensational January 2025 murder of… pic.twitter.com/naIqR9auau — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) May 31, 2026

Police are currently working to establish the identity of the deceased and gather details about the circumstances surrounding the incident. Further investigation is underway.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the area, as it has taken place at the same Shanti Shopping Centre where businessman and key witness Mohammad Tabrez Ansari was gunned down in January 2025.

Ansari’s murder had triggered major concern at the time, and the discovery of another body from the same commercial complex has once again brought the spotlight back on safety and security at the busy Mira Road shopping centre.

While police have not established any link between the two incidents, the latest death has revived memories of the earlier murder and raised fresh concerns among locals and visitors to the complex.

Father Allegedly Kills 4-Year-Old Son For Crying For Milk In Powai

A four-year-old boy Yash was allegedly killed by his father for repeatedly crying for milk. The Powai police have arrested the accused, identified as Rajesh Singh (26), on charges of murder.

Police said Yash was allegedly crying continuously for milk when Rajesh lost his temper and began beating him. The accused allegedly slammed the child against the floor and a door, causing severe head injuries. The boy succumbed to the injuries.

After the incident, Rajesh allegedly went to his sister's residence nearby and informed her that he had beaten his son.

His sister and her children rushed to the house and found Yash lying unconscious. She immediately informed the police.

Police personnel arrived at the scene and rushed the child to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar East. However, doctors declared him dead before admission.

The Powai police registered a case against Rajesh Singh under Section 103 (Punishment for Murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

He was produced before a court, which remanded him to police custody until June 1.

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