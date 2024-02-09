Bougainvillea To Adorn Mumbai Flyovers: A Floral Initiative By BMC Parks Department

Representational | Pixabay

In a bid to enhance the aesthetic appeal of Mumbai's flyovers and provide a more pleasant commuting experience, the Parks Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has embarked on an innovative initiative to decorate these structures with bougainvillea flowers.

Under the visionary leadership of Commissioner and Administrator Dr Iqbal Singh Chahal and Additional Municipal Commissioner Mrs. Ashwini Bhide, the Parks Department has undertaken the task of adorning 20 flyovers across various routes in Mumbai with vibrant bougainvillea blooms.

The decision to adorn the flyovers with bougainvillea stems from the flower's resilience to harsh weather conditions and its ability to thrive with minimal water, making it an ideal choice for the city's urban landscape.

Recent horticulture exhibition

A recent horticulture exhibition hosted by the Parks Department garnered immense interest from the public, with thousands of Mumbaikars visiting to witness the display of floral diversity. Inspired by the positive response, the department has now set its sights on transforming the city's flyovers into floral marvels.

The selected flyovers span across different sections of Mumbai, including the Eastern Suburbs, Northern Section, Western Section, Central Section, and more. Careful consideration has been given to ensure that the placement of flower pots does not obstruct traffic flow, with wider bridges being prioritized for the installation.

The initiative not only aims to beautify the city's infrastructure but also seeks to provide a more comfortable driving experience for motorists, particularly during the scorching summer months when temperatures on flyovers tend to soar.

As bougainvillea blooms adorn the dividers of these flyovers, commuters can look forward to a visually appealing journey, adding a touch of natural beauty to their daily travels.

The BMC Parks Department's endeavour underscores its commitment to creating a greener, more inviting urban environment for residents and visitors alike, further cementing Mumbai's reputation as a city that seamlessly blends modernity with nature's splendour.

The flyovers include:

K East ward's Western Express Highway

R North Link Road

H East BKC to Vakola Flyover

H West Milan Flyover

E ward Lalbaug Flyover

P North Western Express Highway

P South Western Express Highway

R Central National Park Flyover

Magathane Flyover

Sudhir Phadke Flyover

L Ward Santacruz Chembur Link Road

F North Sion Flyover

Matunga Flyover

Dadar Flyover

M East Eastern Express Freeway

M East GMLR Flyover

M East Sion Panvel Flyover

T ward eastern express highway flyover

G North Sion Bandra Flyover

G North Swatantryaveer Savarkar Marg

N ward Eastern Express Highway Flyover

M west Eastern Freeway

M West Suman Nagar Junction