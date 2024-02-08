Mumbai Sky Walks: A Path To Nowhere?

By: Aleesha Sam | February 08, 2024
In Mumbai, skywalks are as safe pedestrian pathways which has been now overshadowed by neglect and dissatisfaction.
Citizens are raising concerns over more than 15 skywalks across the city.
Bainganwadi Junction skywalk in Govandi, after dark due to its lack of lighting and safety features its is considered as perilous among commuters.
Vikroli's P Soman Marg Skywalk and Vikhroli Station West suffer from neglect, favouring safety concerns and illicit activities due to poor infrastructure.
Initially constructed by the Mumbai MMRDA, these skywalks were later entrusted to the BMC for maintenance. But, reports show the poor mismanagement by the authorities.
Despite BMC's claims of regular maintenance, alarming scenes were discovered by the Free Press Journal raising doubts about the adequacy of BMC.
A regular commuter from Sion, emphasised on importance of proper utilisation of skywalks and advocates for safety measures.
Although, encroachments on the Sion Skywalk outside the railway station have worsened safety concerns.
In the face of these challenges, Mumbai's skywalks seem to lead not to safety, but to a path of neglect and dissatisfaction.
